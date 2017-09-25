Jennifer Lopez To Donate $1 Million To Hurricane Relief In Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez said Sunday that she will donate $1 million to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria last week.

The singer plans to donate a portion of the sales from her Las Vegas residency, she announced during a joint press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“Puerto Ricans are American citizens,” Lopez said. “And today, Puerto Ricans need our help. ... I will be donating $1 million from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show to the designated beneficiaries, charities and NGO organizations.”

Puerto Rico is reeling after Maria clobbered the U.S. territory as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving the island’s 3.4 million residents without power and forcing some 15,000 people to seek refuge in shelters.

Lopez, whose parents are Puerto Rican, said she still hadn’t been able to make contact with some family members living on the island.

“We are concerned for them and for everyone on the island,” she said. “Given the loss and devastation, we need to pay attention and to urgently support Puerto Rico and the Caribbean with donations and contributions.”

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

“I will always be a New Yorker and I am a proud Puerto Rican,” Lopez added. “It is now time for all Americans to be front and center in helping to bring awareness and solutions to the task of rebuilding Puerto Rico.”