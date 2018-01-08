Jennifer Lopez Gives Stirring Support For Time's Up While Working In Puerto Rico

The Time’s Up initiative was spearheaded by more than 300 actresses in the wake of the #MeToo movement that called out prominent men in the industry. Many big stars, including Meryl Streep, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey and Eva Longoria, wore all-black to Sunday night’s awards show as a quiet protest.

Lopez likened the Time’s Up initiative to what’s going on in Puerto Rico, and the lack of resources the island has received since Hurricane Maria.