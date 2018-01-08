Jennifer Lopez Gives Stirring Support For Time's Up While Working In Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t attend Sunday night’s Golden Globes for a very important reason.
The star has been in Puerto Rico doing relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria with her significant other, Alex Rodriguez. Three months after the devastating hurricane, there is still much to be done: One-third of the island’s power is still out, access to water remains limited, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.
During a press conference on Sunday, Lopez became emotional as she discussed her support for Hollywood’s Time’s Up initiative combatting workplace sexual harassment. Both Lopez and Rodriguez wore black in solidarity with celebrities at the Golden Globes.
“We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort. You know, today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, and a lot of the women, with Times Up, are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment,” Lopez told a cheering crowd. “I stand here in black doing the same from far away.”
The Time’s Up initiative was spearheaded by more than 300 actresses in the wake of the #MeToo movement that called out prominent men in the industry. Many big stars, including Meryl Streep, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey and Eva Longoria, wore all-black to Sunday night’s awards show as a quiet protest.
Lopez likened the Time’s Up initiative to what’s going on in Puerto Rico, and the lack of resources the island has received since Hurricane Maria.
“It’s the same with here in Puerto Rico,” she said. “We want to be treated equally.”