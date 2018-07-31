People Are Getting Loud About Jennifer Lopez's VMA Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez has been announced as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2018 Video Music Awards, and some people aren’t happy about it.

MTV News producer Sway Calloway revealed on MTV’s Facebook Live page that Lopez, who is performing live at the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20, will receive the award.

“It is amazing, honestly. Growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award ... To be the recipient this year, I can’t even believe it. I’m so excited,” Lopez said of the honor.

Previous Vanguard Award winners include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.

When it came to this year’s announcement, many thought it wasn’t Lopez’s time to receive the award. Some suggested Janet Jackson, Björk and Busta Rhymes as recipients. The one suggested the most? Missy Elliott.

How is "Jennifer Lopez" receiving a Video Vanguard Award before Missy Elliott #VMAs pic.twitter.com/G5A1u8bjGR — Truth Only (@TruthTellerAsh) July 31, 2018

How is J.Lo getting the Video Vanguard award before Missy Elliott? HOW. — LaDarian (@theDarian_) July 31, 2018

Even Missy Elliott and Björk deserved the Vanguard before J Lo. They have actually influenced artists from this generation — legend (@90sXtina) July 31, 2018

j lo is winning WHOSE video vanguard award for WHAT videography.... — good pussy holder (@rllyradchick) July 31, 2018

j.lo definitely deserves a vanguard award but not before missy or busta and that’s that on that — Bri Malandro (@BriMalandro) July 31, 2018

So J.Lo is getting the Vanguard award before Missy Elliot, Janet and Chris Brown... how pic.twitter.com/tIoSmsiKM1 — simplyAliMic (@AliJMicole) July 31, 2018

missy elliott would like a fucking word https://t.co/B7DL4CLBj1 — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) July 31, 2018

Jennifer Lopez has made some good music videos, her best being pretty much her best song "Waiting For Tonight". But LET'S BE REAL; what video post 2007 not named On the Floor helps justify a J.LO video vanguard award? pic.twitter.com/YhxEXiyxIe — David Olivares (@MrSwearword) July 31, 2018

I love J. Lo, but it should’ve been Missy receiving the Vanguard award. — Mrs. Smith (@MsKevin504) July 31, 2018

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Vanguard Award at the 2019 @MTV Video Awards. When asked who should get it next year, she responded: "Gaga hasn't got it?! Her and Missy would be good choices." — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 31, 2018

jennifer lopez is getting the vanguard award over gaga.. pic.twitter.com/Ydk6HmiPVf — logan (@knewbetterlogan) July 31, 2018

J. lo is getting a vanguard award before Missy Elliott? Ok.... pic.twitter.com/InqtnTS379 — T (@earthtotia) July 31, 2018

A spokesperson for Missy Elliott told HuffPost that the artist sends her congratulations to Lopez.

“She is considered a Legend to Missy,” the spokesperson said. Elliott also tweeted the following:

🤗❤️Congratulations to @jlo smash up the stage🙌🏾I am humbly grateful for the shout out too🙏🏾 https://t.co/TMUFGpp3Kx — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 31, 2018

Lopez, 49, has been nominated for 22 VMAs, but she has won only twice. Perhaps that will change this year, as her video “Dinero” is nominated for two VMAs.