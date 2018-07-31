People Are Getting Loud About Jennifer Lopez's VMA Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez has been announced as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2018 Video Music Awards, and some people aren’t happy about it.
MTV News producer Sway Calloway revealed on MTV’s Facebook Live page that Lopez, who is performing live at the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20, will receive the award.
“It is amazing, honestly. Growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award ... To be the recipient this year, I can’t even believe it. I’m so excited,” Lopez said of the honor.
Previous Vanguard Award winners include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna and Pink.
When it came to this year’s announcement, many thought it wasn’t Lopez’s time to receive the award. Some suggested Janet Jackson, Björk and Busta Rhymes as recipients. The one suggested the most? Missy Elliott.
A spokesperson for Missy Elliott told HuffPost that the artist sends her congratulations to Lopez.
“She is considered a Legend to Missy,” the spokesperson said. Elliott also tweeted the following:
Lopez, 49, has been nominated for 22 VMAs, but she has won only twice. Perhaps that will change this year, as her video “Dinero” is nominated for two VMAs.
This article has been updated with comment from a representative for Missy Elliott.