'Jeopardy!' Champion Wins With Just $1 In Jaw-Dropping Finale

Returning champion Manny Abell didn’t have much of a shot to win at the end of his third “Jeopardy!” episode — but it turns out all he needed was a single dollar.

The naval officer from Lacey, Washington, went into the final round Tuesday night with a mere $1,000 to his competitors’ totals of $12,300 apiece.

The clue — “it’s the only country that borders the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf” — was a three-way stumper, with contestants Fran Fried, who had been leading for much of the game, and Carlos Nobleza Posas also losing all of their earnings on incorrect answers.

Abell answered incorrectly, too, but chose to wager just $999 instead of his full pot. (The answer, if you’re curious, was Iran.)

Sometimes a dollar goes a long way! 💵 Head over to #JBuzz for more on this moment: https://t.co/91ZLtoYmpI pic.twitter.com/5CbxtielYF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 18, 2017

“You win the game with a dollar,” host Alex Trebek told Abell. “The smallest win in many, many, many years.” The contestant’s three-day total earnings are $42,799.

According to the show’s website, only one other contestant in its history has won with just $1: Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Darryl Scott, in 1993.

Fans reacted to the surprising finish on Twitter.

THIS IS THE DRAMA I LIVE FOR pic.twitter.com/zRfX46SDVW — earl simmons (@iamsamkeller) October 17, 2017

THIS DUDE ON JEOPARDY! JUST WON WITH 1 DOLLAR YOU CAN DO ANYTHING — mystopher throbinson (@Chris_ebooks) October 17, 2017

Abell himself even shared some wisdom on social media about his turnaround.

As a great philosopher once said... pic.twitter.com/xyXY7crHXF — Emanuel Abell (@mannyabell) October 17, 2017