'Jeopardy!' Contestant Hides His Famous Past, But Viewers Catch On

When “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek introduced Paris Themmen as an “entrepreneur” and “avid backpacker” on Tuesday night’s show, he failed to note that his guest had a famous past.
And Themmen didn’t mention it either.
But you can’t fool viewers, who quickly identified the 58-year-old contestant as the TV-obsessed little cowboy Mike Teevee from the 1971 film, “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”
Twitter lit up.
And Themmen, whose character dreamed of getting on television, performed well on the tube, finishing second.
Not a golden ticket, but pretty good.
