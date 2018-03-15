'Jeopardy!' Contestant Hides His Famous Past, But Viewers Catch On

When “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek introduced Paris Themmen as an “entrepreneur” and “avid backpacker” on Tuesday night’s show, he failed to note that his guest had a famous past.

And Themmen didn’t mention it either.

But you can’t fool viewers, who quickly identified the 58-year-old contestant as the TV-obsessed little cowboy Mike Teevee from the 1971 film, “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”

Twitter lit up.

Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?.... Like legit it’s the actor. — Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018

WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didn’t get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it - it’s @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0 — Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018

Why wouldn't Paris Themmen mention those most amazing fact he had about himself:



He played Mike Teavee in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory #Jeopardy #WillyWonka pic.twitter.com/CVeZ4cx7rV — JeopardyBlindGuesser (@JeopardyGuesser) March 13, 2018

I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris! — Wildbill (@wildbill77) March 13, 2018

Wait, did @Jeopardy not mention that contestant @ParisThemmen was in "Willy Wonka," or did I miss it? It's not every day that Mike Teevee is on TV! #Jeopardy — Jonathan Padget (@dcjpad) March 14, 2018

And Themmen, whose character dreamed of getting on television, performed well on the tube, finishing second.

Not a golden ticket, but pretty good.