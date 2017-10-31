Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Actress On 'Entourage' Set

Jeremy Piven is the latest famous man in Hollywood to be named in an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The 52-year-old actor has been accused of sexual assault by actress and former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar, who says she came in to contact with Piven on the set of the HBO series “Entourage” and at the Playboy Mansion.

In a string of tweets posted on Monday, Bellamar detailed her alleged encounters with Piven, writing that he “cornered [her] & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum” on two occasions.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Bellamar also says that the actor sent her “abusive” and “explicit” texts, and notes that HBO has footage of the two together.

“Don’t try to deny it, sir,” she added.

And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Representatives for Piven did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The actor starred on the HBO series for eight seasons, picking up three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for his performance as high-powered agent Ari Gold. He later reprised the role in a feature film continuation of the series released in 2015.

Bellamar apparently had a “small role” on the show, according to IMDb, but went on to find greater success on reality TV in projects like ABC Family’s “Beverly Hills Nannies.”

