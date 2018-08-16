Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. just came up with a truly bizarre defense of President Donald Trump’s rude behavior ― and all he had to do was blame Founding Fathers like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.
On Thursday, Falwell attempted to justify Trump’s rudeness in a tweet that suggested the Founding Fathers wanted people like him in the White House.
However, many Twitter users found holes in his argument even bigger than Trump’s ego.
And, boy, did they pile on.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History