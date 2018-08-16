POLITICS
08/16/2018 04:41 pm ET

Jerry Falwell Jr. Insults Founding Fathers To Defend Trump's Jerky Behavior

The Liberty University president's comments about Donald Trump didn't go over too well on Twitter.
headshot
By David Moye

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. just came up with a truly bizarre defense of President Donald Trump’s rude behavior ― and all he had to do was blame Founding Fathers like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.

On Thursday, Falwell attempted to justify Trump’s rudeness in a tweet that suggested the Founding Fathers wanted people like him in the White House.

However, many Twitter users found holes in his argument even bigger than Trump’s ego.

And, boy, did they pile on.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jerry Falwell Jr Founding Fathers
Jerry Falwell Jr. Insults Founding Fathers To Defend Trump's Jerky Behavior
CONVERSATIONS