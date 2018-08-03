ENTERTAINMENT
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2' Trailer Is Here And It's Insane

Look out, Las Vegas. Here comes Snooki, JWoww, The Situation and Pauly D.
By Carla Baranauckas

When it comes to craziness, it looks like the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2” hasn’t lost a step.

Judging from the official trailer, which was just released, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite for another vacation. This time, they travel to Las Vegas.

Spoiler alert: The trailer hints at wedding bells for Pauly D.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2” has a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on August 23. Viacom will simulcast the first hour on its MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Las Vegas Jersey Shore Snooki Jwoww Pauly D
