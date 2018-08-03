'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2' Trailer Is Here And It's Insane

When it comes to craziness, it looks like the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2” hasn’t lost a step.
Judging from the official trailer, which was just released, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite for another vacation. This time, they travel to Las Vegas.
Spoiler alert: The trailer hints at wedding bells for Pauly D.
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2” has a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on August 23. Viacom will simulcast the first hour on its MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.