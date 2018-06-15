Jesse Watters Calls For Jim Acosta, Brian Karem To Lose Press Credentials

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed reporters Brian Karem and Jim Acosta on Thursday, saying they should have their press credentials “ripped” away after they had a heated exchange with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Watters called Playboy’s Karem and CNN’s Acosta “wild animals” during Thursday appearance on Fox News’ “The Five.” He added they “don’t belong” in the White House briefing room.

“This guy is an emotional wreck. He embarrassed himself,” Watters said referring to Karem.

Karem went to bat with Sanders after she defended the administration’s detention of nearly 1,500 immigrant children by telling Acosta it’s “biblical to enforce the law.” Karem responded to Sanders as she attempted to shift the questioning to another reporter, saying: “You’re a parent, don’t you have any empathy?”

“Come on, Sarah, you’re a parent,” Karem said. “Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through? They have less than you do. Seriously, Sarah, seriously. These people have nothing.”

Someone finally talks over Sarah Sanders and her BS. Journalists have a duty to stop playing nice with these criminals. Unleash the fricking kraken.



This is a great start: “Don’t you have any empathy?” @BrianKarem said about separating immigrant families. pic.twitter.com/2JFc4lb9vP — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 14, 2018

Sanders refused to answer him and claimed he was simply looking for “more TV time.”

“I don’t care if you have opinions like that,” Watters said. “Be an analyst. Go debate it on CNN on primetime but don’t pretend to be a non-partisan correspondent and then meltdown like that and embarrass your integrity.”

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump’s campaign chief Brad Parscale tweeted that Acosta should lose his press credentials after he some media reports described him as disruptive when asking questions in Singapore on Tuesday during Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s diplomatic agreement signing.

Echoing those sentiments, Watters referred to both Acosta and Karem as “jokes” and “animals.”

“They’re jokes. They need to start ripping press passes away. If you’re going to act like a wild animal, you don’t belong there. If that was a conservative reporter, yelling at a female Democrat press secretary, the lead story...” he trailed off.

This from a lapdog for the White House. https://t.co/cJkJh2aZOi — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 14, 2018