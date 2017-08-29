Jesse Watters Falls For Fake Photo Of Shark Swimming In Houston

Jesse Watters of Fox News just got reeled in by a whopper of a fish tale.

On “The Five” Monday night, the host recounted some memorable images from the catastrophic storm Harvey that has walloped Houston.

“I’ve seen some amazing things out there just looking at television over the weekend ― alligators on people’s back doorsteps. I saw a shark on the highway swimming in the water.”

Watch Jesse Watters get duped by the fake shark photo on national television pic.twitter.com/sbDLuavvzS — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) August 29, 2017

When co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle commented “like ‘Sharknado’ ” Watters echoed, “like Sharknado.”

That segment came back to bite him hard. As many outlets have pointed out, the photo Watters saw is the same picture that has circulated through several floods before ― and it’s a photoshopped FAKE.

Believe it or not, this is a shark on the freeway in Houston, Texas. #HurricaneHarvy pic.twitter.com/ANkEiEQ3Y6 — Jason Michael (@Jeggit) August 28, 2017

This time, the hoax appeared to have gained steam when a Scottish blogger named Jason Michael McCann posted the image with a misspelled #HurricaneHarvy hashtag. “Of course I knew it was fake, it was part of the reason I shared the bloomin’ thing,” McCann told BuzzFeed.

Watters tweeted Tuesday that he was sorry if his shark remarks caused any “concern or alarm,” though he didn’t exactly retract his original report.

Yesterday, I made a comment about a shark in the floodwaters in Texas. I sincerely apologize if I caused concern or alarm to anyone (1/2) — Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) August 29, 2017

...The folks there and beyond are suffering unimaginable hardships. My heart goes out to them (2/2) — Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) August 29, 2017

Hayley Miller contributed reporting.