Jessica Alba Announces She's Having A Boy

Jessica Alba revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby boy.

On Wednesday, the actress and Honest Company founder announced the news with a cute Boomerang, featuring her two daughters and a lot of balloons, streamers and confetti.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

″@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy#cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree,” she wrote in the caption.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have two daughters ― 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven. The girls also helped their mom announce her pregnancy with another cute Boomerang post back in July.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Alba also shared that she’s having a boy during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” later that day.

Following up on an earlier conversation they’d had about baby names, the actress said they’re trying to choose a name for their son that starts with ‘H’ and is also a word ― to go with Honor and Haven.

Although Fallon’s suggestions weren’t great, Alba said her husband’s ideas left something to be desired as well.