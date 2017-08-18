Jessica Alba Makes This Topshop Jacket Look Like A Million Bucks

Jessica Alba doesn’t need designer duds to look chic.

The actress stepped out Wednesday in Los Angeles for the opening of “Hamilton” in a long black dress with black platform heels and chandelier earrings.

But it was her floral print maxi kimono jacket from Topshop that retails for $130 that caught our eye.

Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images So chic!

Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

Topshop The kimono is currently sold out on Topshop's U.K. website.

Unfortunately, a rep for Topshop told HuffPost jacket is sold out online and only available in select U.S stores. But it’s worth noting that it’s probably one of the most affordable items of clothing we’ve ever seen someone with a company worth a billion dollars wear.

And if you like the gorgeous print, there are floral palazzo pants available in the same print on Topshop U.S.’s website for $95.

Topshop They're still available!

And their are a few other jackets in a similar style available on the website:

Though Alba’s jacket isn’t as pricey as we expected, no one can beat Hollywood’s current queen of the cheap celeb finds, Blake Lively.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress stepped out in a pair of $39.99 Old Navy “Rockstar 24/7” jeans that we would’ve mistaken for designer jeans any day:

Instar Images