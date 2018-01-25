Jessica Chastain Got Octavia Spencer Equal Pay And More On Their New Film

Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer just took a giant step together in the fight for pay equity in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning Spencer said Wednesday that Chastain insisted her former co-star from “The Help” get the same pay as her for an upcoming holiday comedy ― and she negotiated a raise for both that was much more than what they had originally sought.

“I love that woman,” an emotional Spencer said during a Women Breaking Barriers panel at the Sundance Film Festival. (See the clip below.)

When Chastain approached her about doing another film together, Spencer said she told Chastain how black women were getting shortchanged in salary compared with white actresses. Chastain, who has become a prominent advocate for equality in the entertainment industry, took action.

“She’s walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk,” Spencer said. “She said, ‘Octavia we’re gonna get you paid on this film. .... You and I are gonna be tied together. We’re gonna be favored nations, and we’re gonna make the same thing.’ ... Fast forward to last week, we’re making five times what we asked for.”