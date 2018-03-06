ENTERTAINMENT
03/06/2018 11:48 am ET

These 'Jessica Jones' Pulp-Style Covers Offer Spoiler Hints Galore

Netflix will release Season 2 later this week.
By David Moye and Damon Dahlen

The second season of Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” will debut later this week, but fans looking for spoilers should check out these pulp-style tributes to each episode.

In honor of the show, Netflix commissioned 13 female artists to create pulp-style covers for each episode.

Each “cover” features something that happens in each episode, as well as its director and screenwriter.

Observers will notice something “super-empowering” about each cover: All the directors this season are women.

  • Netflix
    Episode 201: "AKA Start at the Beginning"
    Artist: Stephanie Hans
  • Netflix
    Episode 202: "AKA Freak Accident"
    Artist: Jen Bartel
  • Netflix
    Episode 203: "AKA Sole Survivor"
    Artist: Elizabeth Torque
  • Netflix
    Episode 204: "AKA God Help the Hobo"
    Artist: Kate Niemczyk
  • Netflix
    Episode 205: "AKA The Octopus"
    Artist: Colleen Doran
  • Netflix
    Episode 206: "AKA FaceTime"
    Artist: Erica Henderson
  • Netflix
    Episode 207: "AKA I Want Your Cray Cray"
    Artist: Audrey Mok
  • Netflix
    Episode 208: "AKA Ain't We Got Fun"
    Artist: Joyce Chin
  • Netflix
    Episode 209: "AKA Shark in the Bathtub, Monster in the Bed"
    Artist: Jenny Frison
  • Netflix
    Episode 210: "AKA Pork Chop"
    Artist: Amy Reeder
  • Netflix
    Episode 211: "AKA Three Lives and Counting"
    Artist: Ema Lupacchino
  • Netflix
    Episode 212: "AKA Pray for My Patsy"
    Artist: June Brigman
  • Netflix
    Episode 213: "AKA Playland
    Artist: Annie Wu
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Female-Led Comic Books From Marvel
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Netflix Jessica Jones
These 'Jessica Jones' Pulp-Style Covers Offer Spoiler Hints Galore
CONVERSATIONS