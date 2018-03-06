These 'Jessica Jones' Pulp-Style Covers Offer Spoiler Hints Galore

The second season of Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” will debut later this week, but fans looking for spoilers should check out these pulp-style tributes to each episode.

In honor of the show, Netflix commissioned 13 female artists to create pulp-style covers for each episode.

Each “cover” features something that happens in each episode, as well as its director and screenwriter.

Observers will notice something “super-empowering” about each cover: All the directors this season are women.