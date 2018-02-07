'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Trailer Drops (And She's Back With A Vengeance)

Netflix and Marvel have finally released the trailer for the upcoming second season of “Jessica Jones” and, damn, it’s intense.

It’s been more than two years since we first met Krysten Ritter’s Jones, and it appears that Season 2 will pick up where we last saw her. Jones is still trying to piece together how she got her almighty strength, and what happened to her family ― both of which are touched on in the trailer.

Time to get some answers. pic.twitter.com/mw95uLyvDY — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) February 7, 2018

The formal synopsis for the second season notes that after the death of her tormenter, Kilgrave, Jones is “known throughout the city as a super-powered killer.” That suggests infamy is yet another factor she’ll have to contend with ― in addition to her inner and outer demons.

Old favorites from Season 1, like Trish Walker, played by Rachael Taylor; Malcolm Ducasse, played by Eka Darville; and Jeryn Hogarth, played by Carrie-Anne Moss, all make an appearance in the trailer. Notably missing is Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. Considering how Season 1 ended, this isn’t too surprising, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed regardless.

Also absent is David Tennant’s late character, Kilgrave. But, in true suspenseful fashion, there is a sinister and disembodied applause toward the end of the trailer. Perhaps he’ll make an evil return? We shall see.

The trailer’s release on Twitter has made many fans excited, and has even sparked some inter-superhero quarreling:

Got some free time if you’re still looking for a sidekick. — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) February 7, 2018

“Sidekick.” Not “sidepiece.” — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) February 7, 2018

Men... sometimes it’s just better when you do it alone. — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) February 7, 2018