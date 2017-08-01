Shaving your legs is no easy task.

And there’s nothing more disappointing than spending 20 minutes getting shaving cream everywhere and trying not to nick yourself, only to step out of the shower and realize you missed a spot.

Jessica Simpson recently experienced this all-too-relatable disappointment. The singer even posted a picture on Instagram of the leg hairs she forgot to shave.

“Missed a spot,” the businesswoman captioned her photo, which showed her leg hair glowing in the light.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Simpson is no stranger to getting refreshingly real (or poking a little fun at herself) on social media. A few weeks ago, she joked about the time on “Newlyweds” when she couldn’t figure out if tuna was chicken or fish:

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Last month, the singer joked about her dentist spelling her name wrong and the state of her wisdom teeth:

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

With her leg hair photo, Simpson joins the ranks of Chrissy Teigen, who often shares things like photos of her “period skin” and stretch marks, which make us all feel better about the photoshopped pictures of stars and models that are all-too-common these days.