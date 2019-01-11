A Pregnant Jessica Simpson Cries 'Help!!!!' For Extremely Swollen Foot

A pregnant Jessica Simpson is finding no relief from a super-swollen ankle and foot.

“Help!!!!” she wrote with a photo of her inflated lower extremity on Instagram Thursday.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star and singer received plenty of suggestions from sympathetic followers and moms, including to elevate her feet and reduce salt intake. Those are both recommended by the American Pregnancy Association.

Swelling is normal during pregnancy because the body produces more blood and body fluids for the baby, according to the APA.

Some commenters urged Simpson to see a doctor in case of a dangerous condition called preeclampsia, which the Mayo Clinic notes is marked by high blood pressure.