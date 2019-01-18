Jessica Simpson's '10 Year Challenge' Photo Pokes Fun At Her Swollen Ankles

“You rule,” comedian Nikki Glaser wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs, while “Jersey Shore” reality star Snooki called Simpson “my inspiration.”

Mario Lopez joked that his “feet get like that after a night of drinking.”

One of the most hilarious posts from the “10 Year Challenge” came from none other than Mariah Carey, who didn’t quite follow directions and just posted two of the same photos of herself.