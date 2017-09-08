Jessica Simpson's Son Got His First Haircut And People Had OPINIONS

Jessica Simpson’s son got his first haircut, and people had quite a few opinions about it.

The singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, have a 5-year-old daughter named Maxwell and 4-year-old son named Ace. On Wednesday, Simpson posted a photo of Ace after his very first haircut on Instagram.

“First haircut ✔️ ” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up.”

As Simpson’s followers know, Ace rocked some long locks for years. While many people shared nice comments about how cute Ace’s new haircut looks, others took the opportunity to criticize his previous ’do.

“No offense but finally!” wrote one commenter. “So much better! Doesn’t look like a girl now,” added another.

“Now you can see that cute face... long hair belongs on girls, not boys,” commented another.

In 2017, very little is surprising anymore, but promoting the archaic notion that little boys can’t have long hair is not doing anyone any favors.

Maybe it’s time to let kids be kids ― and wear their hair at whatever length works for them and their parents.