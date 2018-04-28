A cat who escaped from her carrier at a New York airport last week has been found safe and is set to be reunited with her owner.

Pepper, a 4-year-old brown tabby, was traveling on April 20 with her human, who was moving from New Jersey to China, the New York Daily News reports.

This is my friend's cat Pepper (中文名:呆萌). She's four years old and has microchip in her. Please inbox me or the airport officials if you ever see her. All leads are greatly appreciated! We miss her so much. Here's a recent picture of her. pic.twitter.com/vT7eoUowRY — ntp17 (@tn_nt17) April 21, 2018

While the owner was checking in, Pepper’s carrier fell and opened. The spooked feline ran out into the “upper structures” of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4, according to a tweet from the union for the Port Authority Police ― a police force that oversees regional transportation in New York and New Jersey.

Over the past week, people repeatedly spotted Pepper from a distance — typically coming out in the early morning hours apparently searching for food. The Daily News called her a “phantom-like cat” after Port Authority police shared a picture on Thursday in which her eyes appeared to eerily glow.

Pepper the Cat, lost on 4/20/18 in Terminal 4, JFK, has been sighted. #PAPD is now attempting to rescue Pepper. Humane traps have been set up in hopes the PAPD can reunite Pepper with its owner. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #Pepper pic.twitter.com/qOnTN2OxUk — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) April 26, 2018

Pepper still remains elusive in JFK Airport's Terminal 4 but, Pepper appears healthy. #PAPD police officers are continuing their efforts to rescue Pepper and return to her owner. Officers have been leaving food for Pepper in the areas of her sightings. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ pic.twitter.com/owuBgCLq3b — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) April 27, 2018

Police said in the same tweet they were putting out humane traps baited with food, but their efforts were unsuccessful until Saturday. Nuan Lang, a friend of Pepper’s owner, assisted in the rescue.

Port Authority Police rescue Pepper the Cat in Terminal 4, JFK. P.O. Kameel Juman (front, left) led the effort which included enlisting Pepper's owner's friend Nuan Lang (front, right). Rear, L-R #PAPD POs Ann Armstrong, Alfred Morgado & Sean McCafferty. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #Pepper pic.twitter.com/kfEj6O8S38 — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) April 28, 2018