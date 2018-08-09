CNN's Jim Acosta Explains Why Trump Fans Have 'Warped' View Of The Media

CNN’s Jim Acosta blames conservative media outlets for skewing President Donald Trump’s supporters’ perception of the press.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” the news network’s chief White House correspondent told host Stephen Colbert that “a lot of these folks out there, they’re getting their sense of what we do twisted and warped by some people out there who just want to do the president’s bidding.”

Acosta, who last week was heckled during Trump’s political rally in Florida, said many journalists were “fed up with the treatment” from the White House — led by Trump himself.

Trump has repeatedly called CNN “fake news,” and has described the media in general as “disgusting” and “the enemy of the people.”

Acosta noted that nothing good would happen “if we shy away” from confronting Trump and his administration on the unfounded claims.