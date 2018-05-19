And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/h1G6smzK5t

Actor Jim Carey’s latest political artwork blasts a Kent State University student who posed with her AR-10 rifle on campus for her graduation photos.

In the photos, Kaitlin Bennett’s graduation cap was also decorated with an image of her gun and the words “come and take it.” She posted the shots on Twitter and they quickly went viral. The university prohibits guns for students, staff and faculty, according to school policy, but state law allows visitors to openly carry guns outdoors on campus, The Washington Post reported.

The Kent State campus became infamous in 1970 when Ohio National Guardsmen shot to death four unarmed students protesting the Vietnam war. Nine other students were injured with the guardsmen opened fire.

Carey’s painting shows his version of Bennett, with a gun strapped on her back, in front of a large, macabre face of the devil. “Thanks a bunch, Goldilocks,” the devil says in Carey’s tweeted caption of the painting. “Enjoy the show in Santa Fe,” the devil adds, apparently referring to Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, where ten people were killed. “Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.”

I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018

Bennett called Carey’s painting “disgusting.” She said he should be in the painting with the devil because “you’re the one that supports gun control policies that let these kids die.”

Jim you should be the one in this picture with this caption. You're the one that supports gun control policies that let these kids die. Is this what you have to do because you've become irrelevant? Disgusting. #GunControlKills https://t.co/vl1miG3YmF — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 19, 2018

Bennett’s photos were hugely controversial, particularly because of the deadly violence at Kent State and the recent school gun fatalities. Since the photos went viral, Bennett has complained that she has been the target of “blatant racism” and death threats.

One of the survivors of the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people in February reminded her in a tweet that the Second Amendment is no guarantee that she’ll never be a victim.