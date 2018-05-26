Jim Carrey Blasts 'Castrato' Adam Schiff And Democrats In New Artwork

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and fellow Democrats better grow a pair in battling President Donald Trump, Jim Carrey suggests in his latest artwork.

The actor-turned-political-artist posted a painting on Twitter Friday showing a donkey kicking Schiff while his pants are down.

“A word to the castrato Adam Schiff and other Democrats: If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics,” Carrey wrote.

A word to the castrato Adam Schiff and other Democrats: If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics. Get mad, Goddamnit! Show some passion! We’ve had it with your calm, reasonable manner! MAKE SOME F'ING NOISE!!! pic.twitter.com/NargSwVukq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 25, 2018

Schiff, the ranking member of the House intelligence committee, did call out Trump this week for his “spygate” claims that a spy had infiltrated his presidential campaign. “This isn’t spygate, but it is a form of liegate,” Schiff said.

But Carrey clearly believes the lawmaker and other powerful Democrats need to do more.