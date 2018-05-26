ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Blasts 'Castrato' Adam Schiff And Democrats In New Artwork

The actor gives Dems an ass-kicking for not fighting hard enough against Donald Trump.
By Ron Dicker

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and fellow Democrats better grow a pair in battling President Donald Trump, Jim Carrey suggests in his latest artwork.

The actor-turned-political-artist posted a painting on Twitter Friday showing a donkey kicking Schiff while his pants are down.

“A word to the castrato Adam Schiff and other Democrats: If you can’t win a PR war against this mobbed up, dirty, rotten Cheeto, then you need to get out of politics,” Carrey wrote.

Schiff, the ranking member of the House intelligence committee, did call out Trump this week for his “spygate” claims that a spy had infiltrated his presidential campaign. “This isn’t spygate, but it is a form of liegate,” Schiff said.

But Carrey clearly believes the lawmaker and other powerful Democrats need to do more.

Adam Schiff just got his butt kicked by a Jim Carrey painting.
CONVERSATIONS