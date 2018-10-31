Jim Carrey’s new artwork is a bleak interpretation of America under President Donald Trump.
The actor-artist depicted a white supremacist, an assault weapon-wielding man, a businessman, snakes and rats, among others, following Trump running toward the devil in hell in the cartoon he shared online Tuesday.
Carrey called out the GOP for being “completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES” in the caption of his politically charged piece.
“They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it,” he wrote. “They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN!”
Carrey urged his fans to “vote Democrat” and “help save the future.” “DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL!” he added.
On Friday, Carrey accepted the Charlie Chaplin Award for Excellence in Comedy from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and used his acceptance speech to take aim at Trump’s administration.
“Almost half of America at this moment believes there is a sinister deep state diabolically plotting ... to what?” he asked the audience in Los Angeles. “Give them health care?”
Check out some of his other recent activist artwork here: