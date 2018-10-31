Jim Carrey’s new artwork is a bleak interpretation of America under President Donald Trump.

The actor-artist depicted a white supremacist, an assault weapon-wielding man, a businessman, snakes and rats, among others, following Trump running toward the devil in hell in the cartoon he shared online Tuesday.

The GOP are now completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES. They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it. They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN! Vote Democrat. Help save the future. DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL! pic.twitter.com/YCzppLRnmM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 30, 2018

Carrey called out the GOP for being “completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES” in the caption of his politically charged piece.

“They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it,” he wrote. “They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN!”

Carrey urged his fans to “vote Democrat” and “help save the future.” “DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL!” he added.

On Friday, Carrey accepted the Charlie Chaplin Award for Excellence in Comedy from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and used his acceptance speech to take aim at Trump’s administration.

“Almost half of America at this moment believes there is a sinister deep state diabolically plotting ... to what?” he asked the audience in Los Angeles. “Give them health care?”

Check out some of his other recent activist artwork here:

Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018

Be there in November.

Sunshine Dead Ahead.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI



Check out the entire collection of my original political cartoons IRL at Maccarone Gallery in LA beginning next week. pic.twitter.com/R0W7FaOpML — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 20, 2018

From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that's what demons do. YOU are the Exorcist. Vote Democrat for goodness' sake. https://t.co/EphA7EosbP pic.twitter.com/riVcX0PHCH — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 13, 2018

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 6, 2018

He’s not a hero but he (briefly) played one on TV. https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/ErR7k92JWj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 4, 2018