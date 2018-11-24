Jim Carrey gave President Donald Trump a childlike makeover in his latest cartoon.
The movie star’s relentless mocking of the Trump administration through his artwork (which HuffPost has been covering every step of the way) continued Friday with this depiction of an infant Trump inside the brain of someone who appears to be acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.
“Baby on board!” Carrey captioned the image, which as of early Saturday had received more than 20,000 “likes.”
“The Mask” actor poked fun at Trump’s bizarre Thanksgiving call to U.S. troops with this image, which he shared to Twitter Thursday: