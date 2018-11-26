Jim Carrey Burns 'Hate-Mongers' Trump And Cindy Hyde-Smith In Fiery New Artwork

Jim Carrey is using his art to urge Mississippi voters to reject Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in favor of Democratic candidate Mike Espy in Tuesday’s runoff election.

And of course, the new image includes his favorite artistic target: President Donald Trump.

Hyde-Smith made a crack about attending a “public hanging,” leading to a number of corporate donors to ask her campaign for their money back.

She apologized for the comments, which critics say was especially insensitive given the state’s racist legacy of lynching African-Americans.

Carrey tweeted:

Mississippi you are BETTER than these hate-mongers.



Show the world.



Vote for Mike Espy this Tuesday, November 27th. pic.twitter.com/NltXO8l7KM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 25, 2018

He said earlier this month that his management team warned him that getting political would cause him to lose half his audience.

“I say, ’Lose ’em,’” Carrey said at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.