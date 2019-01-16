Jim Carrey Takes 1 Of Fox News' 'Warped Fraudcasters' To Task In New Trump Art

Jim Carrey is putting his own artistic spin on President Donald Trump’s puzzling interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, which aired Saturday.

Trump said Pirro’s question asking if he’d ever worked for Russia was “the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked,” but he didn’t answer.

Carrey interpreted the exchange with this cartoon he shared to Twitter Tuesday:

Not even Fox News’ most warped fraudcasters can help this treasonous boob. pic.twitter.com/hzWMGi71aC — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 15, 2019

“Not even Fox News’ most warped fraudcasters can help this treasonous boob,” the star of Netflix’s comedy-drama “Kidding” captioned the image.

Carrey, whose politically themed drawings have earned him something of a cult following in recent months (plus plenty of coverage from HuffPost), has previously taken aim at Pirro’s Fox colleague Sean Hannity:

If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture. pic.twitter.com/HHsfvRaToJ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 3, 2018