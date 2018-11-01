Jim Carrey’s latest portrait of President Donald Trump is definitely more trick than treat.

The actor-comedian-artist depicted Trump as a scary Cyclops-style creature in the Halloween cartoon he shared online Wednesday:

Some people aren’t pretending to be monsters. Happy Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/UOH0V4zQfV — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 31, 2018

“Some people aren’t pretending to be monsters,” the frequent Trump critic, whose art HuffPost has been documenting in recent months, captioned the piece.

On Tuesday, Carrey urged voters not to “FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL” in next week’s midterm elections with this interpretation of Trump’s America:

The GOP are now completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES. They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it. They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN! Vote Democrat. Help save the future. DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL! pic.twitter.com/YCzppLRnmM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 30, 2018