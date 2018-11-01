ENTERTAINMENT
11/01/2018 06:24 am ET

Jim Carrey Gives 'Monster' Donald Trump A Terrifying Halloween Makeover

"Some people aren't pretending to be monsters."
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey’s latest portrait of President Donald Trump is definitely more trick than treat.

The actor-comedian-artist depicted Trump as a scary Cyclops-style creature in the Halloween cartoon he shared online Wednesday:

“Some people aren’t pretending to be monsters,” the frequent Trump critic, whose art HuffPost has been documenting in recent months, captioned the piece.

On Tuesday, Carrey urged voters not to “FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL” in next week’s midterm elections with this interpretation of Trump’s America:

Carrey last week used his acceptance speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, after receiving the Charlie Chaplin Award for Excellence in Comedy, to denounce Trump’s “capitalism without a conscience.”

