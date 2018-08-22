Jim Carrey has come up with yet another new mocking portrait of ― and another nickname for ― President Donald Trump.

The “Dumb and Dumber” actor and artist posted a new piece on Twitter of “The Great Spewdini” after a jury convicted Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort of numerous fraud charges and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally interfering in the 2016 election at the direction of the president.

Manafort, GUILTY! Cohen, GUILTY! Flynn, Guilty! Gates, Guilty! What’s happening to All the Best People? “Ladies and Gentlemen! Children of all ages! Can the Great Spewdini spew enough lies to escape the straight-jacket of his un-Presidented criminality?” pic.twitter.com/qLiaEDfsuA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 21, 2018

Carrey, who stars in the upcoming Showtime series “Kidding,” has used his art in the past to slam the president and members of the Trump administration, and said earlier this month he has no plans to stop.

“I can’t just watch this nightmare unfold,” Carrey said. “It’s just a civilized way of dealing with it, to get on board with as many other voices as possible that are shouting from the rooftops.”

Over the weekend, Carrey depicted Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as a vampire and his servant:

Down and down they went. Lower than any administration in history. Arthritic knees creaking and burning, Giuliani’s hammy thighs chafing in the wet heat of his Master’s crypt.



It seemed like the bottom was nowhere in sight.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/kXAW90T1Vr — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 18, 2018

Last month, he posted this picture of Manafort:

The hideous entity that walks among us as “Paul Manafort” slips on its human skin-suit for a quick mugshot. pic.twitter.com/zT3h1Eoeja — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 13, 2018