Jim Carrey promoted voter registration as he took aim at President Donald Trump with his latest artwork.

The actor shared this painting of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Twitter:

Carrey overlaid the words “Would” and “Wouldn’t” over his depictions of Trump and Putin for the image, which he posted online earlier this week.

The painting takes a critical glance at the leaders’ Monday summit in Helsinki, during which Trump accepted Putin’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump later tried to roll back on that assertion, however, following wide bipartisan criticism.

Carrey posted a link to the Vote.gov website as a caption to his new piece, which followed this similarly-themed painting: