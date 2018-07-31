ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Taunts Donald Trump By Painting Him As A Good-For-Nothing Scarecrow

"Sorry, family farmers. You picked the wrong guy to protect you."
By Lee Moran

In a new portrait of the president, Jim Carrey has depicted Donald Trump as an ineffective scarecrow who’s incapable of protecting U.S. farmers’ crops.

The latest in the actor-comedian-artist’s politically charged art series (as extensively documented by HuffPost here, here, herehere, here, here, here and here) takes aim at Trump’s offer of billions of dollars in aid to U.S. farmers who have been negatively affected by his trade wars.

Carrey chronicled the latest developments in Trump’s soured relationship with his former personal attorney Michael Cohen with this piece on Friday:

Expect another Carrey picture to drop on Twitter anytime now.

