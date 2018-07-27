Jim Carrey Kills Off The House Of Representatives In New Artwork

The House of Representatives is all but dead to Jim Carrey.

The actor-turned-artist added to his fast-expanding portfolio of politically charged paintings on Thursday with this critique of the lower chamber of Congress:

Great men and women once occupied these desks. The House of Representatives, 1789 - 2016. https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/IiVxqFPEeM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 26, 2018

“Great men and women once occupied these desks,” Carrey captioned the piece. By giving the House a death date of 2016, he suggests it perished upon Donald Trump’s election as president.

Carrey also linked to the voter registration website Vote.gov, as he has done with three of his other most recent paintings. On Monday, the “Dumb and Dumber” star commented on Trump’s Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin with this artwork:

