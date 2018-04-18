ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Stuns Jeff Daniels By Crashing His Interview On 'Conan'

It was a magical "Dumb and Dumber" reunion.
Lloyd and Harry are finally back together again! Kinda.

Jim Carrey crashed “Dumb and Dumber” costar Jeff Daniels’ interview with Conan O’Brien on Tuesday night, and it made for some entertaining viewing.

Daniels was ostensibly on the show to promote his new Hulu miniseries, “The Looming Tower.” But he appeared visibly stunned when Carrey sauntered onto the stage. The duo warmly embraced before performing a dance.

“Jeff had no idea you were coming out,” said O’Brien.

See how the impromptu encounter played out in the clip above.

