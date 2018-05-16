ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Jabs 'Stooge' Donald Trump Over North Korea In New Artwork

"When democracy is dead we’ll give you a seat at the grown-up’s table."
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey dissected President Donald Trump’s efforts at diplomacy with North Korea and his standing on the world stage in a new painting.

In his latest piece, the actor-artist depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, encouraging North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to attend an upcoming summit with Trump:

Carrey shared his latest politically-charged painting on Twitter Wednesday morning, shortly after North Korea reportedly threatened to pull out of the historic June 12 summit in Singapore.

However, it wasn’t the first time that Carrey has painted Trump as Putin’s “stooge.”

