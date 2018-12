Jim Carrey chimed in on President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border with his latest artwork.

“Lady Liberty” appears to be receiving medical attention from a man with a defibrillator in the new cartoon that the actor-artist shared online Friday:

“WE’RE LOSING HER!” he captioned the piece.

Carrey, whose art HuffPost has relentlessly documented in recent months, on Wednesday imagined White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders surrounded by “lies.”