11/15/2018 06:28 am ET

Jim Carrey Shreds Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg With Explicit 2-Word Message In Binary

Carrey is back on the artistic attack against Facebook.
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey is back on the attack against Facebook with his art.

The actor-artist sent the social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg a message in binary code in his new cartoon shared on Twitter Wednesday:

It translates to: “Fuck You.”

Carrey also shared a link to a New York Times article documenting how the company’s leaders failed to tackle Russian government-linked activity ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, then sought to obstruct investigations.

“Hey #Zuckerborg. We know who you are. And we saw what you did,” Carrey wrote.

Carrey sold his stock in Facebook in February and urged other investors to follow suit:

