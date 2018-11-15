Jim Carrey is back on the attack against Facebook with his art.
The actor-artist sent the social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg a message in binary code in his new cartoon shared on Twitter Wednesday:
It translates to: “Fuck You.”
Carrey also shared a link to a New York Times article documenting how the company’s leaders failed to tackle Russian government-linked activity ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, then sought to obstruct investigations.
“Hey #Zuckerborg. We know who you are. And we saw what you did,” Carrey wrote.
Carrey sold his stock in Facebook in February and urged other investors to follow suit: