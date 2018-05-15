ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey's New Blood-Dripping Portrait Takes Aim At 'National Disgrace' NRA

"The venom of greed is killing America."
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey has taken aim at the National Rifle Association and its new president, Oliver North, with his latest politically charged portrait.

The actor/artist depicted North as a snake underneath blood dripping from the letters “NRA” in the piece that he shared on Twitter over the weekend:

“Someday they’ll say we turned a blind eye to the suffering and slaughter of our own children and gave ourselves over to scoundrels and sadists,” Carrey captioned the artwork. Carrey also described the NRA as a “national disgrace” and said that “the venom of greed is killing America.”

The NRA named North, a retired lieutenant colonel infamous for the part he played in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, as its new president last week. He has since claimed the gun group is a victim of “civil terrorism.”

Carrey also released this portrait of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now a personal attorney to President Donald Trump, over the weekend:

And this artwork in criticism of Vice President Mike Pence:

