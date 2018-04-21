ENTERTAINMENT
04/21/2018 03:09 am ET

Jim Carrey Turns Paintbrush On Rudy Giuliani With Ghoulish New Portrait

“Ghouliani: Finally a face we can trust."
By Lee Moran

Jim Carrey’s artistic output is becoming more political by the day.

The actor-turned-artist has taken another shot at President Donald Trump’s administration with his latest portrait ― of former prosecutor and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who this week joined Trump’s legal team:

“Ghouliani: Finally a face we can trust,” Carrey sarcastically captioned the artwork that he shared to Twitter Friday.

It follows Carrey’s unflattering depiction of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is now at the center of a federal investigation, which he posted online the day before:

Carrey has also recently taken aim at Fox News host Sean Hannity:

National Security Advisor John Bolton

And Trump himself:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Sean Hannity Rudy Giuliani John R. Bolton
Jim Carrey Turns Paintbrush On Rudy Giuliani With Ghoulish New Portrait
CONVERSATIONS