Jim Carrey Savages Sean 'Manatee' Hannity With Piercing New Portrait

Jim Carrey is back with another epic shade-throwing portrait.
The Hollywood actor-turned-artist on Monday released his latest artwork, showing Fox News host Sean Hannity as a manatee:
“Sean Manatee: some endangered species aren’t worth saving!” Carrey captioned the piece.
Carrey shared the portrait soon after it emerged that Hannity was the third “mystery” client of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is the subject of a federal investigation.
Earlier this month, Carrey trolled Hannity and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with this image:
“Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture,” Carrey captioned that piece.
Carrey’s artistic works also have taken aim at Trump and other members of his administration in recent weeks: