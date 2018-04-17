Jim Carrey Savages Sean 'Manatee' Hannity With Piercing New Portrait

Jim Carrey is back with another epic shade-throwing portrait.

The Hollywood actor-turned-artist on Monday released his latest artwork, showing Fox News host Sean Hannity as a manatee:

“Sean Manatee: some endangered species aren’t worth saving!” Carrey captioned the piece.

Carrey shared the portrait soon after it emerged that Hannity was the third “mystery” client of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is the subject of a federal investigation.

Earlier this month, Carrey trolled Hannity and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with this image:

If u believe wrestling is real u may even believe Fox news, Info Wars and the robotic drones on Sinclair Broadcasting. But wrestling doesn’t harm viewers. Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture. pic.twitter.com/HHsfvRaToJ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 3, 2018

“Performers like Sean Hannity and Alex Jones should join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture,” Carrey captioned that piece.

Carrey’s artistic works also have taken aim at Trump and other members of his administration in recent weeks:

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald's troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. ;^P pic.twitter.com/td8vGaQdKu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 21, 2018

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018