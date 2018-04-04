Jim Carrey Paints Sean Hannity With His Perfect Partner In Artistic Smackdown

Jim Carrey just released his latest work.
In his ongoing series of portraits, the actor-turned-artist found inspiration from Fox News host Sean Hannity and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Carrey depicted the pair as professional wrestlers and urged them to “join the WWE where their hyperbole will do less damage to the culture.”
The portrait is the latest in an ongoing series. Last week, Carrey took on President Donald Trump with a cheeky submission to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery:
He also made an apparent dig at Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor:
Prior to that, Carrey painted a portrait of what many believe was White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: