Jim Carrey Makes Shocking Joke About Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation

Thos Robinson via Getty Images Jim Carrey (left) speaks with The New Yorker's Colin Stokes during the magazine's annual arts and ideas festival, in New York City on Oct. 6 — the same day that Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice on the Supreme Court.

Discussing his new Showtime series, “Kidding,” Carrey quickly kicked the conversation into political mode, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and made a shocking joke about Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion-rights decision that many believe Kavanaugh will work to overturn.

“What’s the positive there?” Carrey asked the audience. “Hanger sales go through the roof?”

The 56-year-old comedian’s quip was preceded by other comments and cracks about the controversial vote that confirmed Kavanaugh’s nomination as a Supreme Court justice that day.

Thos Robinson via Getty Images Carrey and Stokes discuss some of the comedian’s political cartoons during the 2018 New Yorker Festival.

“Today is not the end of the world,” Carrey told the crowd before setting his sights on the upcoming midterm elections. “That is tentatively scheduled for November. But you can do something to change it.”

He also joked, “Are we going to get to see all those Confederate statues again?”

Carrey has made a name for himself recently by sharing paintings that lampoon President Donald Trump, his supporters and conservatives on Twitter.

Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018

On Saturday, Carrey posted a cartoon he had done of Christine Blasey Ford, who publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school.

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 6, 2018

In September she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation in a hearing that captured national attention. She said Kavanaugh pinned her down at a party, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. He vehemently denied her accusations, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct from two other women.

“Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November,” Carrey captioned his work, adding a voter registration link.

Carrey reportedly took his Ford piece with him to the festival and told the audience that it was hard for him to go to the event in light of what happened that day.