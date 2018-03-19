Jim Carrey Starts Controversy With Painting That Looks Like Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Comedian Jim Carrey ruffled feathers Saturday when he tweeted a photo of a painting he made that looks a whole lot like White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The actor and comedian shared the image with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirmed to The Associated Press that it was indeed his artwork, but would not reveal whether the painting depicts Sanders.

Many Twitter users shared their extremely varied responses to the piece. Some celebrated the image, while others criticized Carrey’s use of the word “Christian” in his caption.

I use to love your work, so gifted, but now I would rather not see or hear it. — Ilene Parkman (@ileneparkman) March 17, 2018

“How dare Jim Carrey paint an unflattering portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders?!” ask enraged Trump supporters, who are well-known for their distaste for personal attacks in politics. pic.twitter.com/zRvJxOdARq — Michael G. Stone (@M_G_Stone) March 19, 2018

So y'all are mad at Jim Carrey for a cartoon he drew but y'all aren't mad when Sarah Huckabee Sanders is at the podium telling straight lies? — ➖ Señor❌Macanas ➖ (@OnCloudIX) March 19, 2018

Hey @JimCarrey - @PressSec is not a "so-called" Christian. She IS a Christian. And there's nothing more beautiful than a follower of our Lord. https://t.co/Hav2Mc8KIH — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 19, 2018

l love your paintings Jim, especially this one because you painted the truth. She does nothing but lie for her

criminal master

Thanks you are my hero pic.twitter.com/PzDJ3cofNE — Elfi (@flypapplilon) March 19, 2018

Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018

Carrey has been drawing and painting since he was a child, talking passionately about the hobby in a 2017 documentary short called “I Needed Color.” He talks about what his paintings mean, noting that people can “tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them” and “tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.” The 56-year-old also said that he has used painting as a way to heal a broken heart.

Carrey hasn’t said anything else on social media about the portrait that looks like Sanders, but he did share the following image on Monday:

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018