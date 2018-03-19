Jim Carrey Starts Controversy With Painting That Looks Like Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Comedian Jim Carrey ruffled feathers Saturday when he tweeted a photo of a painting he made that looks a whole lot like White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
The actor and comedian shared the image with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”
A spokeswoman for Carrey confirmed to The Associated Press that it was indeed his artwork, but would not reveal whether the painting depicts Sanders.
Many Twitter users shared their extremely varied responses to the piece. Some celebrated the image, while others criticized Carrey’s use of the word “Christian” in his caption.
Carrey has been drawing and painting since he was a child, talking passionately about the hobby in a 2017 documentary short called “I Needed Color.” He talks about what his paintings mean, noting that people can “tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them” and “tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.” The 56-year-old also said that he has used painting as a way to heal a broken heart.
Carrey hasn’t said anything else on social media about the portrait that looks like Sanders, but he did share the following image on Monday:
As for who this one is supposed to be, we’ll let you figure that out on your own.