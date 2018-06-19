Jim Carrey's New Painting Depicts Demons' Influence On Donald Trump

No eternal sunshine here.

Jim Carrey’s latest political artwork paints a sinister vision of the White House.

Glowing eyes peer from the windows, while a “prisoner” ― presumably President Donald Trump ― does the bidding of evil forces.

“You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again,” the demons’ voices say in Carrey’s caption.

And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, “Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again.” pic.twitter.com/9BnWdE6hSp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

Carrey has turned his comedic acting skills to paintings often aimed at Trump and his administration.

Many of Carrey’s artworks feature caricatures of the president, but the “Liar Liar” star let his latest make a statement without a visual Trump presence.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert also was on a satanic wavelength, with a “Devil’s Advocate” bit on his program Monday.