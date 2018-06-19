Jim Carrey's New Painting Depicts Demons' Influence On Donald Trump

No eternal sunshine here.
Jim Carrey’s latest political artwork paints a sinister vision of the White House.
Glowing eyes peer from the windows, while a “prisoner” ― presumably President Donald Trump ― does the bidding of evil forces.
“You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again,” the demons’ voices say in Carrey’s caption.
Carrey has turned his comedic acting skills to paintings often aimed at Trump and his administration.
Many of Carrey’s artworks feature caricatures of the president, but the “Liar Liar” star let his latest make a statement without a visual Trump presence.
“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert also was on a satanic wavelength, with a “Devil’s Advocate” bit on his program Monday.
The way Colbert and Carrey see it, there will be hell to pay for the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their migrant families at the border.