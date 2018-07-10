A concerted effort is underway to defend Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) against claims that he failed to take action against alleged serial sexual abuse involving an Ohio State University athletic doctor and scores of student-athletes.

At least seven former Ohio State wrestlers have alleged that Jordan knew about the abuse while working as an assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994 and did nothing to stop it.

NBC News and several other national news outlets began reporting on the accusations against Jordan, co-founder of the powerful House Freedom Caucus, last week. Since then, Jordan’s allies have aggressively defended him against what they see as a smear campaign, and have tried to discredit his accusers.

Some, including Jordan himself, have floated conspiracy theories questioning the timing of the allegations and claiming they originate from “the Deep State.”

Several of Jordan’s House colleagues, such as Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), have defended him.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) minimized the reports of abuse by comparing them to the serial sexual abuse of former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to prison for groping and assaulting young Olympic gymnasts.

“Unlike the Olympians who were minor children at the time they were abused, these former wrestlers were adults at the time they claim they were sexually abused by the Ohio State team doctor,” he said Monday in a statement.

Former coaches and wrestlers who worked with Jordan at the university have also issued statements this week to support the congressman. Jordan thanked the wrestlers in a tweet Tuesday.

Thank you to the former wrestlers who came out to support me today. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 10, 2018

Jordan, an ally of President Donald Trump, also received support from the president last week.

“I don’t believe them at all,” Trump told reporters, in reference to the accusers. “I believe him. I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”

The website standwithjimjordan.com launched Monday, and features some of these statements and testimonials, as well as links to articles from right-wing news sites. The site seems to have originated from Shirley & Banister Public Affairs, a D.C.-area public relations firm that told NBC News last week that it had offered to defend Jordan.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

Jordan has repeatedly denied claims that he knew about the abuse, saying there is a difference between abuse and “conversations in a locker room.”

“I never saw, never heard of, never told of any kind of abuse,” he said Friday in a Fox News interview. “Conversations in a locker room are a lot different than people coming up and talking about abuse. No one ever reported any abuse to me. If they had, I would have dealt with it.”

Ohio State University officials have been investigating the abuse claims against the doctor, Richard Strauss, since April. Former student-athletes have said Strauss, who died in 2005, groped them and/or showered with them while they were under his medical treatment. Athletes from 14 different sports have reported Strauss for misconduct, according to the university.