Top Democratic Consultant Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON ― Democratic consultant Jim Walsh resigned on Tuesday, facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Walsh was the co-founder of both the digital strategy firms DSPolitical and Rising Tide Interactive.

HuffPost spoke with a woman who said Walsh sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago, when she was 21 years old and was looking for advice about how to get into politics. She is involved in politics in Washington state, so she brought her concerns to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is the national organization that the party works with.

This woman said she spoke with the DLCC on Friday, and the official there expressed concern over the allegations and said they would be investigated.

Mara Sloan, the communications director of the DLCC, confirmed that they received a complaint against Walsh and that their legal team launched an investigation.

The woman also said she recently told her colleagues about her experience with Walsh, and explained that she did not want the party working with his firm. One of her coworkers confirmed that she heard from her about a week ago on this topic.