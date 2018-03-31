Former President Jimmy Carter took a shot at President Donald Trump on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

When host Stephen Colbert asked Carter whether America really “wants a jerk as president,” Carter replied: “Apparently, from this recent election year. I never knew it before.”

Colbert then asked Carter, 93, to name one of the most important qualities that is needed in the role of POTUS.

“I used to think it was to tell the truth,” Carter responded. “But I’ve changed my mind lately,” he added, in another apparent dig at Trump.

Carter, who was ostensibly on the show to promote his new book Faith: A Journey For All, later admitted to praying for Trump.

“I pray that he’ll be a good president and that he’ll keep our country at peace and that he’ll refrain from using nuclear weapons and that he will promote human rights. So yeah, I pray for him,” he added.