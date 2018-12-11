29,000 Pounds Of Jimmy Dean Sausage Recalled After Metal Parts Found In Product

A food manufacturing company is recalling over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen sausage links after five people called the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service to report they found metal pieces in the product, according to the Department of Agriculture.

CTI Foods LLC, a Kentucky-based company that produces Jimmy Dean sausage, recalled the “Heat ’n Serve” pork and turkey links on Monday.

Jimmy Dean said in a statement that several consumers discovered “small, string-like fragments of metal in the product.”

“Though the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages, out of an abundance of caution, CTI is recalling 29,028 pounds of product,” the company said on its website. “Jimmy Dean is closely monitoring this recall and working with CTI to assure proper coordination with the USDA.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the contamination, the USDA said.

CTI did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on how the contamination might have occurred.

The recalled 23.4-oz pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat ’n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey” bear an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2019, the case code A6382168, and a timestamp range of 11:58 through 01:49, the USDA said.

Officials said the products were “shipped to an establishment in Tennessee” and then distributed to retail stores.