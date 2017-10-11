Jimmy Fallon Blasts Off On Trump's Space Program In 'Pros And Cons'

After the relaunched National Space Council convened last week to advance President Donald Trump’s space-exploration agenda, host Jimmy Fallon weighed in on the gravity of Trump’s ambitions in a “Pros and Cons” segment on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.
The bit works in the national anthem protests, astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s face and a certain “moon” that we’d go to the ends of the Earth to avoid.
Watch above to see what we mean.
