“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon donned his Donald Trump wig Tuesday to talk about former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman ’s new book Unhinged.

“My former aide Omarosa’s new tell-all memoir came out today and you shouldn’t believe a single word of it,” faux Trump said on another “Trump News Network” episode. “It’s fake. It’s phony. And worst of all, it’s a book.”