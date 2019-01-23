COMEDY
Jimmy Fallon Gets Inside Donald Trump's Head And Reveals His Innermost Thoughts

"Oh, look, it's some TSA agents and they're waving."
By Carla Baranauckas

Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” channeled President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, revealing his innermost thoughts as he looked out a window of the White House.

Faux Trump pondered the federal workers who’ve been furloughed due to his government shutdown, the wall he desperately wants to build and his wife, Melania. He also had some thoughts about Nancy Pelosi and BuzzFeed.

And then there were the Transportation Security Administration agents:

“Oh, look, it’s some TSA agents and they’re waving,” Faux Trump said. “And now they’re holding up one finger to say, ‘We’re No. 1.’”

Check out the video above to see what rainy weather brought to mind.

